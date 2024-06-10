Left Menu

Jordan Bardella Eyes Far-Right Alliance in Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

Jordan Bardella, president of France's National Rally (RN) party, revealed ongoing discussions about forming a far-right alliance for parliamentary elections. While no formal agreements have been made, the National Rally could potentially secure 235-265 seats in the French lower house of parliament. President Macron's call for shock legislative elections has stirred the political landscape.

Jordan Bardella, the president of France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, said on Monday that talks were underway over forming a far-right party alliance for the parliamentary elections, although no formal deal was done yet. "Nothing has been decided on yet," he told reporters.

A poll published earlier on Monday showed that the National Rally party could win 235-265 seats in the French lower house of parliament. President Emmanuel Macron set off a political earthquake on Sunday when he called shock legislative elections for later this month after he was trounced in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.

