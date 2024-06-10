Jordan Bardella Eyes Far-Right Alliance in Upcoming Parliamentary Elections
Jordan Bardella, president of France's National Rally (RN) party, revealed ongoing discussions about forming a far-right alliance for parliamentary elections. While no formal agreements have been made, the National Rally could potentially secure 235-265 seats in the French lower house of parliament. President Macron's call for shock legislative elections has stirred the political landscape.
- Country:
- France
Jordan Bardella, the president of France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, said on Monday that talks were underway over forming a far-right party alliance for the parliamentary elections, although no formal deal was done yet. "Nothing has been decided on yet," he told reporters.
A poll published earlier on Monday showed that the National Rally party could win 235-265 seats in the French lower house of parliament. President Emmanuel Macron set off a political earthquake on Sunday when he called shock legislative elections for later this month after he was trounced in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
France's New Push to Unify EU Capital Markets for Startups
India, France to begin negotiations this week in mega Rs 50,000 crore 26 Rafale Marine jet deal
France and Germany Support Limited Strikes in Russia
India, France to begin negotiations this week in mega Rs 50,000 crore 26 Rafale Marine jet deal
France Lifts TikTok Ban in New Caledonia