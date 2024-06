Top Cabinet Changes in Modi 3.0: Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, and Others Return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet undergoes a major reshuffle, emphasizing continuity and experience. Amit Shah returns as Union Home Minister, reinforcing internal security priorities. J.P. Nadda transitions from BJP national president to Health Minister. S. Jaishankar will continue navigating India's complex international relations as External Affairs Minister. The education sector sees stability with Dharmendra Pradhan retaining his ministerial position, while Jayant Chaudhary and Sukanta Majumdar step in as new Ministers of State for Education.

