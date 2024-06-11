Investigation Launched Against UAW President Shawn Fain
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is under investigation by an independent federal monitor over claims of retaliation against union leaders. The probe was initiated by Monitor Neil Barofsky and involves allegations related to financial authorizations. The UAW has declined to comment on the matter.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is under investigation by an independent federal monitor over allegations of retaliation against other union leaders, according to a court filing on Monday.
Monitor Neil Barofsky said he had opened an investigation in February to review allegations, including that the UAW secretary treasurer said she had faced retaliation for her refusal or reluctance to authorize certain expenditures for Fain's office, according to the filing. Barofsky also opened a probe into the secretary treasurer's actions. The UAW declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Asymmetric Retaliation to U.S. Arms in Ukraine
Executive Assistant Sues One Equity Partners Over Discrimination and Retaliation
Israel's Diplomatic Moves to Prevent Iranian Retaliation
Retaliation Fury: U.S. and British Strikes on Houthi Targets
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict Escalates: Airstrikes and Rocket Retaliations