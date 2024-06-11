Current World News Briefs: Shifts, Strikes, and Summits

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

French conservatives' chief wants election deal with far right, in major shift

The leader of France's conservative Republicans on Tuesday called for an alliance between his party's candidates and the far right National Rally in a snap parliamentary election - a political shift that will have wide repercussions. "We say the same things so let's stop making up imagined opposition," Eric Ciotti told TF1 television. "This is what the vast majority of our voters want. They tell us 'reach a deal'."

Hamas says it accepts UN-backed Gaza truce plan, US cites 'hopeful sign'

Hamas accepts a U.N. resolution backing a plan to end the war with Israel in Gaza and is ready to negotiate details, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday in what the U.S. Secretary of State called "a hopeful sign". Conversations on plans for Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war ends will continue on Tuesday afternoon and in the next couple of days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Tel Aviv after talks with Israeli leaders. "It's imperative that we have these plans."

Exclusive-Kharkiv mayor says striking Russia has helped to calm embattled city

Ukraine's army has struck missile launch positions in Russia, helping to reduce the number of attacks on the embattled city of Kharkiv, its mayor told Reuters on Tuesday. His comments came after U.S. President Joe Biden late last month approved the use of American weapons to strike targets inside Russia that were being used to attack Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city located close to the Russian border.

Exclusive-Migrant expulsions from Tunisia to Libya fuel extortion, abuse -UN briefing

Tunisian border guards have rounded up migrants and passed them to counterparts in Libya where they have faced forced labour, extortion, torture and killing, according to a confidential U.N. human rights briefing seen by Reuters. The two nations are vital partners in the European Union's efforts to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean from North Africa into southern Europe.

Hamstrung at home, G7 leaders struggle to resolve global woes

Group of Seven (G7) leaders will fly to southern Italy this week for their annual summit in downbeat mood, confronting myriad woes at home even as they seek solutions for many of the world's most pressing problems. U.S. President Joe Biden faces a polarized electorate and dismal approval ratings ahead of a re-election bid in November while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks certain to lose power in a national vote next month.

Four US instructors stabbed in northeast China, say police and US officials

Four American instructors from a small Iowa university were injured in a stabbing attack in a public park in northeast China's Jilin province on Monday, according to Chinese and U.S. government officials. Local police said the incident occurred shortly before noon on Monday at a park in Jilin city and the suspect, a 55-year-old local man surnamed Cui, was detained the same day.

Malawi vice president Chilima killed in plane crash

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine other people were killed when the military plane they were traveling on crashed, President Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday. The aircraft carrying Chilima, who was seen as a potential candidate in next year's presidential election, went missing on Monday.

Denmark's PM says she recovers from assault, warns of rising public aggression

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday she was still recovering both physically and mentally from an assault in central Copenhagen last week and warned about more aggression in the public. A 39-year old Polish man was remanded in custody over the assault which caused her to suffer a minor neck injury. The attacker was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time, and nothing indicated a political motive, authorities said.

Zuma's MK party seeks to block South African parliament citing vote-rigging

Former South African president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party has applied to the country's top court to block the newly elected parliament from sitting this week on the grounds that the May 29 vote was marred by fraud, it said on Tuesday. The National Assembly is due to convene on Friday for lawmakers to swear the oath of office and elect their speaker, deputy speaker and the country's president.

Russia begins second stage of tactical nuclear weapon drills with Belarus

Russia said on Tuesday its troops had started the second stage of drills to practise the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons alongside Belarusian troops after what Moscow said were threats from Western powers. Russia says the United States and its European allies are pushing the world to the brink of nuclear confrontation by giving Ukraine billions of dollars worth of weapons, some of which are being used against Russian territory.

