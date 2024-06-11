Left Menu

Animal Activists Target King Charles' Portrait in Farm Welfare Protest

Animal rights activists covered King Charles' first official portrait with an image of Wallace from 'Wallace and Gromit' to protest alleged cruelty on farms certified by the RSPCA. The gallery was targeted to draw attention to welfare issues on RSPCA Assured farms, of which Charles is the patron.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:11 IST
Animal Activists Target King Charles' Portrait in Farm Welfare Protest
King Charles
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Animal rights activists on Tuesday targeted the first official portrait of Britain's King Charles since he became monarch, pasting a large image of the well-known animated character 'Wallace' over his face, in a protest about welfare on farms. Footage from campaign group Animal Rising showed two of its supporters approach the portrait in London's Philip Mould gallery, and overlay the king's face with a big cartoon image of Wallace from the "Wallace and Gromit" animated comedy franchise.

They also pasted a large speech bubble, saying: "No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!" The aim of the supporters' actions, Animal Rising said, was to highlight cruelty on farms granted "Assured" status, a guarantee of higher welfare standards, by the RSPCA animal charity, of which Charles is the patron.

The RSPCA wasn't impressed. "We are shocked by this vandalism of His Majesty King, our Patron's, portrait. We welcome scrutiny of our work, but we cannot condone illegal activity of any kind," an RSPCA spokesperson said, adding the charity took any allegations about its Assured certified farms seriously.

The attack is the latest by activists on artwork in Britain. Climate protesters attempted to smash the case holding an original Magna Carta text in the British Library last month, and threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery in October. Daniel Juniper, one of the two activists involved, said in a statement on the group's website: "With King Charles being such a big fan of Wallace and Gromit, we couldn't think of a better way to draw his attention to the horrific scenes on RSPCA Assured farms."

He hoped Charles would "seriously reconsider if he wants to be associated with the awful suffering across farms being endorsed by the RSPCA." Buckingham Palace said it had no comment. Animal Rising said its posters would be easily removable without causing damage to the painting.

The portrait of Charles, by artist Jonathan Yeo, received a mixed reception after its unveiling last month, with some criticising its vibrant red colour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024