Parliamentary Harmony: Rijiju Calls for Unity Amidst Numerical Strength Differences

In a bid for parliamentary harmony, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized on Tuesday the necessity for both government and opposition to avoid undermining each other based on numerical strength. He pledged to reach out to all factions to ensure smooth parliamentary functioning.

Upon assuming office, Rijiju mentioned that the government has yet to decide the dates for the first session of Parliament following the establishment of the 18th Lok Sabha. Discussions are still ongoing, with possibilities pointing to the last week of June.

The minister, flanked by his predecessor Pralhad Joshi and Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, expressed that inside Parliament, debates should be driven by vocal prowess rather than muscle power. Rijiju called on all political parties to uphold parliamentary dignity and collaborate for the nation's benefit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)