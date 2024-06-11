Mohan Charan Majhi: From Village Sarpanch to Odisha's Chief Minister

Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly appointed 15th chief minister of Odisha, started his political journey nearly three decades ago as a village sarpanch. Majhi, 52, hails from Raikala village in Keonjhar district and has been a prominent tribal leader for the BJP.

A graduate and former village head, Majhi served as the secretary of BJP's Adivasi Morcha before being elected as an MLA from Keonjhar in 2000. He has held his assembly seat through multiple terms, demonstrating his sustained influence and leadership capabilities.

Majhi retained his Keonjhar seat in the recent 2024 assembly elections and was previously the opposition chief whip, known for challenging the BJD government on several issues. Following his appointment, Majhi expressed gratitude towards the people of Odisha for their support and promised that the BJP would honor their trust.

The BJP achieved a remarkable victory by securing 78 out of 147 assembly seats. Majhi's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at Janata Maidan.

