Left Menu

Mohan Charan Majhi: From Village Sarpanch to Odisha's Chief Minister

Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP's tribal leader, evolved from a village sarpanch to the 15th chief minister of Odisha. Hailing from Raikala village, Majhi has been elected to the Odisha assembly multiple times. He has vowed to uphold the trust of Odisha's people following BJP's historic victory.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:39 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi: From Village Sarpanch to Odisha's Chief Minister
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly appointed 15th chief minister of Odisha, started his political journey nearly three decades ago as a village sarpanch. Majhi, 52, hails from Raikala village in Keonjhar district and has been a prominent tribal leader for the BJP.

A graduate and former village head, Majhi served as the secretary of BJP's Adivasi Morcha before being elected as an MLA from Keonjhar in 2000. He has held his assembly seat through multiple terms, demonstrating his sustained influence and leadership capabilities.

Majhi retained his Keonjhar seat in the recent 2024 assembly elections and was previously the opposition chief whip, known for challenging the BJD government on several issues. Following his appointment, Majhi expressed gratitude towards the people of Odisha for their support and promised that the BJP would honor their trust.

The BJP achieved a remarkable victory by securing 78 out of 147 assembly seats. Majhi's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at Janata Maidan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024