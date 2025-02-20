Left Menu

From Giant Killer to Cabinet Minister: Parvesh Verma's Political Journey

Parvesh Verma, a prominent BJP leader, gained attention in 2014 after winning the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat and defeating AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly polls. Known for his firebrand persona, Verma's political influence grew, ultimately leading to a ministerial role in the Delhi cabinet.

Parvesh Verma first made national headlines in 2014 by securing the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, but his political stature soared when he defeated Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The 47-year-old became a significant Jat figure for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent elections, and though he was seen as a favorite for the chief minister's role, it was eventually filled by newcomer Rekha Gupta. Verma, however, was appointed as a minister in the Delhi cabinet.

Son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, he has been a vocal opponent of Kejriwal since his electoral triumph, mirroring Kejriwal's 2013 challenge to three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. He carries an MBA and contributes to society via Rashtriya Swabhiman, a non-profit founded by his father. Verma's political career began in the RSS and progressed through BJP's ranks, culminating in his significant electoral victories and role within the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

