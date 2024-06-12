Claudia Sheinbaum Unveils Strategic Plans Post-Election Victory
Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum discussed her strategies for security, migration, and trade with U.S. officials. Her security approach will tackle root causes of crime and combat impunity. This discussion comes shortly after Sheinbaum's landslide victory in the recent election.
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:21 IST
Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum spoke on Tuesday with U.S. officials about her strategies for security, migration and trade, just over a week after the leftist leader won a landslide election victory.
Speaking at a press conference, Sheinbaum said her security strategy will focus on addressing the root causes of crime as well as combating impunity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Crime Branch DySP Suspended for Association with Gangster
Trump's 2024 Immigration Agenda: A Comprehensive Look
U.S. Treasury Sanctions Chinese Individuals and Thai Companies for Cybercrimes
Poland's Scandal: Misuse of Crime Victim Funds for Spyware
'Game of Thrones' star Sean Bean to lead new BBC crime drama 'This City Is Ours'