Claudia Sheinbaum Unveils Strategic Plans Post-Election Victory

Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum spoke on Tuesday with U.S. officials about her strategies for security, migration and trade, just over a week after the leftist leader won a landslide election victory.

Speaking at a press conference, Sheinbaum said her security strategy will focus on addressing the root causes of crime as well as combating impunity.

