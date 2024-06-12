Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Unveils Strategic Plans Post-Election Victory

Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum discussed her strategies for security, migration, and trade with U.S. officials. Her security approach will tackle root causes of crime and combat impunity. This discussion comes shortly after Sheinbaum's landslide victory in the recent election.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:21 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum Unveils Strategic Plans Post-Election Victory
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum spoke on Tuesday with U.S. officials about her strategies for security, migration and trade, just over a week after the leftist leader won a landslide election victory.

Speaking at a press conference, Sheinbaum said her security strategy will focus on addressing the root causes of crime as well as combating impunity.

