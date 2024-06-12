"Will serve people": Jyotiraditya Scindia after taking charge as Minister of Development of North Eastern Region in Modi 3.0

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said revolutionary changes will be continued in the north-east region, after officially taking charge as the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government on Wednesday adding that he will serve the people. The newly appointed Minister of DoNER received a warm welcome with bouquets from his colleagues and top officials of the ministry.

Along with Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Sukanta Majumdar also took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of DoNER. After taking charge, Scindia said, "It is an unknown fact but I have had a dear connection with northeast states as my aunt (father's elder sister) was married in Tripura. Since then, I have had this connection with the northeastern states."

Scindia further stated, "Today, with the blessings of the PM, I have got an opportunity to serve the northeast states. With this opportunity, I and Sukanata Ji will serve the people of North-east." Responding to the questions about the developmental progress of the region, Scindia asserted, "There has been a revolutionary change in the region since Prime Minister Modi Ji has assumed office and this journey will continue."

Earlier, on June 11, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday assumed charge as Union Minister of Communications also. After taking charge, he told media persons that he was honoured to be given the ministry by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A descendant of the former royal family of Gwalior, Scindia severed his ties with the Congress party in 2020 after 18 years and joined the BJP along with his 22 loyalist MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP had nominated him to the Rajya Sabha and entrusted him with the responsibility of the Civil Aviation Ministry. Scindia began his journey in public service in 2002. He has also been a five-term Member of Parliament, which includes four terms in the Lok Sabha (2002-04, 2004-09, 2009-14 and 2014-19), and the current term in the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls Jyotiraditya Scindia won from Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 540929 votes. The Guna constituency has been a stronghold of the Scindia family for a long time. His grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, who is fondly remembered as the Rajmata of Gwalior, represented this constituency for four successive terms from 1989 to 1998 as a BJP leader.

In 2014, he was appointed as Chief Whip of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, and in 2019 as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-Charge for Uttar Pradesh West and Member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). In 2008, he served as the Minister of State for Telecommunications, Posts and IT; in 2009 as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and then, in 2012 as Minister of Power (Independent Charge). Scindia's tenure as Minister of State for Telecommunications, Posts and IT ushered in the transformational Project Arrow that modernized the Indian post offices through new branding and IT-enabled procedures. (ANI)

