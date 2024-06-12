Akhilesh Yadav's SP Triumph: Public Rejects BJP's Hate Politics

In a landmark political development, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav announced that the electorate's decision to vote for the SP in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat signifies a resounding rejection of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) divisive and hateful politics.

Addressing party workers at the state headquarters, Yadav highlighted that despite alleged electoral malpractices by the BJP, the public chose to back the SP. 'The victory of the SP in Ayodhya (Faizabad Lok Sabha seat) has rejected the communal hate-filled politics of the BJP. The support of the public has given a positive direction to politics,' Yadav stated. He emphasized that SP candidate Awadhesh Prasad's triumph over BJP's Lallu Singh marks a pivotal shift.

Yadav also connected this victory to broader democratic values, suggesting that voters aimed to 'save the Constitution and democracy.' He stressed that SP's newfound strength in the Lok Sabha, with 37 seats, increases their responsibility to effectively represent public issues, particularly in the face of economic instability and rising inflation attributed to BJP policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)