Action should be taken against J-K terror attack perpetrators: Congress leader Ajay Rai

Congress' Uttar Pradesh President, Ajay Rai on Wednesday demanded strict action be taken against those involved in the cowardly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. "When 370 was abrogated, they said that now everything will end... I consider that all these things done by the BJP are a show-off. Action should be taken against those who are involved in this cowardly act (terror attack)," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ramban-Doda Range, Shridhar Patil visited the spot in Chattergala in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on Wednesday where an exchange of fire had taken place on Tuesday, resulting in injuries to soldiers. The search operation is still going on."Last night when our personnel at the check post started checking (in Chattergala), our sentry saw some suspicious movement (of terrorists) and they challenged them. After that challenge, firing was done from there and then the exchange of fire continued for around one and a half hours. Our jawans, both from the army and the police, have fought bravely and we have started searching that area today," Patil said, speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Patil said that the Army, the Special Operations Group and the Kathua police have roped in the search operation since the area is hilly and forested. Five jawans and a sub-divisional special police officer (SDPO) were injured in the encounter that began after terrorists opened fire at a joint checkpost of police and Rashtriya Rifles at an army base in the Chattargala area on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road in Doda.

This comes in the wake of the terror attack in Hiranagar village in Kathua district on Tuesday night in which one terrorist was killed and Sunday's terror attack in Reasi in which ten pilgrims were killed. On Tuesday evening ultras attacked a house in Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar village in Kathua, a senior police officer said. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and one terrorist were killed in the encounter between terrorists and security personnel. A hunt has been launched to track another terrorist who managed to escape.

Security Forces are conducting a search operation in the Hiranagar area following the terror attack last night, Dr Vijay Raina, Chief Medical Officer of Kathua said. Earlier on Sunday, at least nine people were killed and 42 others were injured in the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori shrine that took place in Reasi district. The bus plunged into a gorge following the attack. (ANI)

