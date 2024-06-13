Central Bank Shake-Up: Agustin Pesce Steps Down, Federico Furiase Steps In
Agustin Pesce, a board member of Argentina's central bank, has resigned as shown in a decree from the official gazette. Economist Federico Furiase, an adviser to libertarian President Javier Milei, will replace him, according to the same decree.
A board member of Argentina's central bank, Agustin Pesce, has stepped down, a decree in the nation's official gazette showed early Thursday morning.
An adviser to libertarian President Javier Milei, economist Federico Furiase, will take his place, according to the decree.
