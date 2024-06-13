Left Menu

Central Bank Shake-Up: Agustin Pesce Steps Down, Federico Furiase Steps In

Agustin Pesce, a board member of Argentina's central bank, has resigned as shown in a decree from the official gazette. Economist Federico Furiase, an adviser to libertarian President Javier Milei, will replace him, according to the same decree.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 10:07 IST
A board member of Argentina's central bank, Agustin Pesce, has stepped down, a decree in the nation's official gazette showed early Thursday morning.

An adviser to libertarian President Javier Milei, economist Federico Furiase, will take his place, according to the decree.

