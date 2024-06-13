Sharad Pawar's Ambition to Regain Maharashtra: A Political Saga

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar has announced his ambition to regain control of Maharashtra in the approaching state assembly elections. For this, he emphasized the importance of a party victory.

Demonstrating political prowess, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) achieved a notable feat by winning eight out of the ten Lok Sabha seats they contested in Maharashtra in the recent general elections. Notably, Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, secured a fourth consecutive win in the Baramati constituency, overcoming a family rivalry against Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar.

Post the Lok Sabha outcomes, Pawar has been actively engaging with constituents in Baramati, laying the groundwork for the state assembly polls. Addressing residents in Shirsuphal village, he recounted how the electorate quietly supported his cause.

'Party functionaries felt uneasy with the voters' silence. I reassured them that the silent support would manifest in the election results, which it did,' he remarked.

He urged the public to remain united as state elections approach, highlighting his previous roles as chief minister, union agriculture minister, and defense minister. He hinted at potential problem-solving post-elections while criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign commentary as inappropriate.

