Left Menu

Western Allies Accuse Russia of Meddling in Moldovan Election

The United States, Britain, and Canada have accused Russia of attempting to influence Moldova's upcoming presidential election through disinformation and online propaganda. The Western allies aim to warn democratic partners of Russia's plot to exacerbate societal tensions and undermine Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-06-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 19:37 IST
Western Allies Accuse Russia of Meddling in Moldovan Election
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The United States, Britain and Canada accused Russia on Thursday of carrying out a plot to influence the outcome of the Moldovan presidential election in October in a joint statement published by the U.S. State Department.

The statement said Russia was seeking to exacerbate societal tensions and foment negative perceptions of the West and the incumbent team of Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu, using disinformation and online propaganda.

"We are taking this step to warn our democratic partners and Allies that Russian actors are carrying out a plot to influence the outcomes of Moldova's fall 2024 presidential election," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024