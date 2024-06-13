Left Menu

Macron Stands Firm on Abortion Rights Amid G7 Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France does not share Italy's sensitivities regarding abortion. Italy requested the removal of 'safe and legal abortion' from the G7 summit statement. Macron also discussed the political climate and the rise of far-right parties in Europe with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:49 IST
Macron Stands Firm on Abortion Rights Amid G7 Tensions
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France did not share the same sensitivites regarding abortion as Italy. Italy has demanded to remove reference to "safe and legal abortion" from the final statement of this week's Group of Seven summit, diplomats said on Thursday.

A senior U.S. official said U.S. President Joe Biden had pushed back at the request and it was not clear if a diplomatic fudge would be needed to overcome the impasse. Macron also said he had held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding the current political climate, which has seen the far-right make gains in the European Parliament election and Macron call for a snap parliamentary election in France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024