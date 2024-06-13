Macron Stands Firm on Abortion Rights Amid G7 Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France did not share the same sensitivites regarding abortion as Italy. Italy has demanded to remove reference to "safe and legal abortion" from the final statement of this week's Group of Seven summit, diplomats said on Thursday.

A senior U.S. official said U.S. President Joe Biden had pushed back at the request and it was not clear if a diplomatic fudge would be needed to overcome the impasse. Macron also said he had held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding the current political climate, which has seen the far-right make gains in the European Parliament election and Macron call for a snap parliamentary election in France.

