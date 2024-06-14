Left Menu

AAP Leaders Reflect on Lok Sabha Polls: Pledge Renewed Energy for Future Elections

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders assessed the Lok Sabha election outcomes, with plans to work harder for future elections. Despite an alliance with Congress in Delhi, AAP won only three out of 22 seats contested. The party aims to improve performance in upcoming Delhi and Haryana Assembly elections, and Punjab by-elections.

Updated: 14-06-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:39 IST
Senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reviewed the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections and committed to intensifying their efforts for the upcoming general elections, a party source revealed on Thursday.

Contesting 22 seats, AAP secured only three victories in Punjab, despite an electoral alliance with the Congress in Delhi, where they lost all four seats to the BJP.

"AAP secured fewer seats than anticipated, but the battle is far from over. We will return with renewed vigor for the next election," AAP General Secretary Sandeep Pathak declared.

Pathak emphasized that the electorate's decision in Delhi remains paramount for the party. He admitted there were shortcomings in their campaign and vowed to work diligently to secure victories in future elections, including the imminent Assembly elections in Haryana and Delhi and the by-elections in Punjab.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted the imprisonment of the party's top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyender Jain, noting they chose to serve the public rather than negotiate their way out.

Delhi AAP Convener Gopal Rai noted that despite the INDIA bloc's alliance, which fought from seven seats under challenging circumstances in the capital, they managed to increase their vote percentage.

Rai expressed confidence in future success, stating, "The day Arvind Kejriwal stands as a Prime Ministerial candidate, AAP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi."

This was the first assembly of top AAP leaders following their disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha polls, attended by Delhi government ministers, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

