Texas Man Threatens FBI Agent Over Hunter Biden Case

A Texas man, Timothy Muller, 43, was charged with making threatening communications against a federal official over the case involving President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Muller threatened an FBI agent investigating Hunter Biden's laptop, accusing the agent of covering up crimes and vowing repercussions if Donald Trump is not re-elected.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 07:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 07:31 IST
A Texas man was charged on Thursday with threatening to jail or "slaughter" an FBI agent over the criminal case against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, federal prosecutors said.

Timothy Muller, 43, was charged in a criminal complaint with making threatening communications across state lines and "influencing, impeding or retaliating" against a federal official. It was not immediately clear if Muller, of Fort Worth, had retained an attorney in the case, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Prosecutors referred to Hunter Biden only by the initials "H.B." but the dates of the criminal case against him match those of the president's son. According to the criminal complaint, Muller on June 11 called an FBI agent who had been assigned to investigate a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. When the agent disconnected the call, Muller called again and left a threatening voice message, the complaint alleges.

Biden on June 11 was convicted of lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun. Prosecutors say Muller accused the agent of covering up crimes committed by Biden and said that if former U.S. President Donald Trump were elected in November, the FBI agent would be jailed.

"Or, you can steal another election, and then the guns will come out, and we'll hunt you s down and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are in your own homes In your own beds," Muller said on the message, according to the criminal complaint.

