Switzerland will host an array of world leaders this weekend in a symbolic bid to initiate peace talks for Ukraine, despite Russia's absence. The Swiss government, aware of Moscow's objections, did not invite Russia, aligning with Ukraine's preferences.

The summit, unlikely to yield immediate results, aims to galvanize international support and reflect solidarity against Russia's military aggression. Ukrainian officials, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, envision that such gatherings can pave the path for eventual broad-based negotiations, including Russia.

The meeting, attended by leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris, will focus on nuclear safety, humanitarian aid, and global food security. However, substantial issues, such as the withdrawal of Russian troops and territorial disputes, remain unresolved without Moscow's participation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)