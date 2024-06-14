Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Reshuffle Cabinet After EU Election Setback
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will reshuffle his cabinet after the centre-right New Democracy party underperformed in the European Parliament elections. Despite winning, the party missed both the 33% target and their previous 40% vote share. The new government composition will be announced at 11:30 a.m.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to reshuffle his cabinet after his centre-right party performed worse than expected in the European Parliament election.
The new government's composition will be announced by the government spokesman at 11:30 a.m. (0830 GMT), a statement by the prime minister's office said. Mitsotakis' New Democracy party, which has led Greece since 2019, came first in Sunday's EU election with 28.3% of the vote but missed a 33% target Mitsotakis had set during his pre-election campaign and was well below the 40% his party received in a June 2023 national election.
