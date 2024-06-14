Left Menu

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Reshuffle Cabinet After EU Election Setback

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will reshuffle his cabinet after the centre-right New Democracy party underperformed in the European Parliament elections. Despite winning, the party missed both the 33% target and their previous 40% vote share. The new government composition will be announced at 11:30 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:52 IST
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Reshuffle Cabinet After EU Election Setback
Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to reshuffle his cabinet after his centre-right party performed worse than expected in the European Parliament election.

The new government's composition will be announced by the government spokesman at 11:30 a.m. (0830 GMT), a statement by the prime minister's office said. Mitsotakis' New Democracy party, which has led Greece since 2019, came first in Sunday's EU election with 28.3% of the vote but missed a 33% target Mitsotakis had set during his pre-election campaign and was well below the 40% his party received in a June 2023 national election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024