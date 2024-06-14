YSRCP Chief Jagan Reddy Confident of Future Victory

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed on Friday his unwavering belief that his party would reclaim power in the future.

During a YSRCP Parliamentary Party meeting with MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Reddy insisted that the electorate would bring the party back to governance, noting that YSRCP secured 40% of the votes in recent elections.

Despite a 10% drop in voter share compared to 2019, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister remains hopeful that voters will distinguish between YSRCP and TDP administrations.

Reflecting on TDP leader Naidu's past term, Reddy suggested its impact was negligible and fleeting. He underscored YSRCP's strong parliamentary presence with 11 Rajya Sabha and four Lok Sabha members, asserting the party's resilience.

Reddy emphasized that YSRCP's parliamentary stance will be issue-based, directing MPs to advocate boldly for state and national interests. He urged party members to advance with integrity, confident that the comparison of governance styles will restore public trust in YSRCP.

He confirmed leadership roles within the party, with V Vijayasai Reddy, P V Midhun Reddy, and Y V Subba Reddy holding key positions. Reddy reassured members that recent political setbacks are temporary and committed to remaining accessible to all.

