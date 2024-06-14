Left Menu

South Africa's Unity Government Agreement Announced

The majority of South Africa's political parties have agreed on forming a government of national unity, according to the African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. Details on the composition of this unity government will be revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an upcoming announcement.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The majority of South Africa's political parties agreed on a government of national unity, African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said on Friday.

Mbalula told reporters in comments broadcast on eNCA that the composition of the unity government would become clear when President Cyril Ramaphosa makes an announcement.

