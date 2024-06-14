South Africa's Unity Government Agreement Announced
The majority of South Africa's political parties have agreed on forming a government of national unity, according to the African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. Details on the composition of this unity government will be revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an upcoming announcement.
The majority of South Africa's political parties agreed on a government of national unity, African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said on Friday.
Mbalula told reporters in comments broadcast on eNCA that the composition of the unity government would become clear when President Cyril Ramaphosa makes an announcement.
