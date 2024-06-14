Left Menu

"Congress will form government in Haryana...": Congress leader Kumari Selja

Congress MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja on Friday claimed that the Congress party will win the assembly polls and form the next government in Haryana.

14-06-2024
Congress MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja on Friday claimed that the Congress party will win the assembly polls and form the next government in Haryana. "People are happy. The truth of BJP has come out because the people have made up their minds so. The people are eager here to make an effort for the assembly elections. Congress will form the government in Haryana," Selja told ANI.

When asked about Congress's chief ministerial candidate, Selja said that the high command will take a call on the CM's face. The assembly polls in Haryana are due in October this year.

Kumari Selja won Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's Ashok Tanwar by 2,68,497 votes. Tanwar is a former Congressman who remained Haryana Congress president as well. The BJP turned in a performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. The party won 5 seats, with the Congress also winning 5 seats. The BJP registered a vote share of 46.11 per cent, while the Congress registered a vote share of 43.67 per cent and its alliance partner, the Aam Admi Party, registered a vote share of 3.94 per cent.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 10 seats in the state. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. (ANI)

