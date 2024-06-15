Left Menu

Honduras Escalates War on Gangs with New Prison and Terrorist Designations

Honduran authorities have introduced measures to combat organized crime, including constructing a 20,000-capacity prison and classifying gang members as terrorists. President Xiomara Castro urges security force interventions in high-crime areas. Congress is asked to reform the penal code to enable collective trials for gang-related crimes.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:38 IST
Honduras Escalates War on Gangs with New Prison and Terrorist Designations
AI Generated Representative Image

Honduran authorities on Friday announced a slate of measures intended to cut down on organized crime, including the construction of a new prison, collective trials and terrorist designations for gang members.

President Xiomara Castro said security forces should be deployed to "urgently execute interventions across parts of the country with the highest incidences of gang crimes such as murders for hire, drug and firearm trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and money laundering." Government leaders announced plans to immediately build a prison set to hold some 20,000 in the sparsely populated area between the eastern departments of Olancha and Gracias a Dios.

They also said the country's Congress must reform the penal code so that members of criminal gangs who commit specific crimes, such as those listed by Castro, be designated as "terrorists" and face collective trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024