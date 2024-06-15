Punjab: BJP performed better in LS polls, but better is not enough, says Jakhar

As the BJP reviewed its performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, state unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said his party performed ''better'' in the general elections but asserted that ''better is not enough''.

He also expressed concern over the BJP losing its traditional Lok Sabha seats of Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, saying the results in these constituencies were not according to expectations.

The Punjab unit of the BJP on Saturday held meetings of party candidates, office-bearers and other party leaders here to review its performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP could not win any of 13 Lok Sabha seats during the 2024 general elections in Punjab.

However, the vote share of the BJP, which went solo in the elections, doubled to 18.56 per cent, as compared to 9.63 per cent in 2019.

Addressing the media, Punjab BJP president Jakhar said the party performed much better in the Lok Sabha polls.

''We have done better but better is not enough. We have to succeed,'' said Jakhar, who was flanked by Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu.

He said performing better in the elections was not the BJP's target.

''The target was to make the BJP successful in Punjab,'' he added.

However, he expressed gratitude to the party office-bearers and workers for their efforts in the elections.

''Though we did not get success, the people gave immense response to the BJP,'' he said.

Speaking about the BJP's drubbing in its traditional seats of Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, Jakhar said the party will find out where the shortcomings were.

Jakhar targeted the Congress and the AAP, accusing them of being ''hand in glove'' and also alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ''sacrificed'' its candidates in 12 parliamentary constituencies in order to save only one seat (Bathinda).

Considering the present political situation, Jakhar said it is the BJP which will have to play a role of the opposition in Punjab.

Replying to a question, Jakhar said he came to know through media that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will camp in Jalandhar for some days in the wake of the bypoll to Jalandhar West assembly segment on July 10.

''The CM is not going to ensure his party's victory. He is going there to save his 'chief ministership','' said Jakhar.

Referring to the BJP giving ministerial position to Bittu in the Narendra Modi government, Jakhar said it reflects the party's focus on Punjab.

He said Bittu, who lost from the Ludhiana seat, will be raising Punjab's burning issues at the Centre for their redressal.

On this occasion, Jakhar handed over a memorandum to Bittu pertaining to the state's rice mill sector.

He said rice, which was lying with the rice millers, was not being lifted. It is putting a financial burden on the millers and the crop is getting damaged, he said.

Jakhar asked Bittu to take up this issue with the Union consumer affairs minister for its redressal.

The Centre will resolve the farmers' genuine issues, Jakhar replied to another question.

To a question on the Rajpura to Chandigarh rail track, Bittu said this project is on the priority of the railways and will also speak to the Punjab chief minister in this regard.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress dealt a blow to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP and SAD, winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the high-stakes polls in Punjab even as two Independents registered a surprise victory.

While the AAP clinched three seats, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD could win only one seat and the BJP drew a blank in the border state.

