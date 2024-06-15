Suvendu Adhikari seeks permission to stage protest from Kolkata Police

After reaching Kolkata, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, sought permission from the Kolkata Commissioner of Police on Saturday to stage a demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan. Addressing media persons, the BJP leader said, "I have submitted a letter to the Commissioner of Police and sought permission to stage a demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan over post-poll violence in the state. Tomorrow evening, I will be meeting the Governor with 100 victims of post-poll violence."

The whole matter pertains to the incidents of post-poll violence poured in from several pockets of West Bengal where BJP workers were beaten and their offices were vandalised, after the declaration of Lok Sabha 2024 results. Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, another BJP leader, Sukanata Majumdar, said even the Governor has to step out of Governor's house to meet victims, what does she wants?

"She is not letting the victims to meet the Governor, the custodian of the Constitution. The Governor, has to step out from his residence to meet them. What does Mamata Banerjee want? Should the BJP supporters commit suicide? In this case, she should come forward and convey this to them. They will suicide in front of her house." Earlier, on Thursday, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was stopped by the police from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with alleged victims of post-poll violence.

Adhikari had stated, "For the first time after independence, we have been stopped outside Raj Bhavan. They didn't let the LoP enter. The Governor called in the victim with written permission. 200 victims, accompanied by LoP, had come here." Earlier this month, West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had written to Governor CV Ananda Bose, raising concerns about the All India Trinamool Congress' alleged role in post-poll violence, urging him to take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation after elections in 2024.

In a letter to the Governor of West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that after the 2024 Parliamentary General Election results were announced on June 4, "goons of the ruling dispensation" has gone "berserk upon the workers of BJP" in West Bengal. "As has become synonymous now with the State of West Bengal, the goons of the ruling dispensation have gone berserk upon the workers of BJP after the declaration of results of the Parliamentary General Elections, 2024, which was announced on June 4, 2024," Adhikari said in the letter."

This seems to be a repeat of the incidents that transpired after the declaration of the results of the 2021 assembly election results in Bengal, which had resulted in the death of several BJP karyakartas," he added. Adhikari further alleged that the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, stationed after the polls, are not being utilised to control the worsening situation where the ruling party's goons are targeting BJP workers. (ANI)

