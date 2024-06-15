"Those whose rule was called jungle raj by HC have no right to complain": BJP's Mangal Pandey

Hitting out at former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for listing out recent incidents of firing and shootout in the state capital under the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangal Pandey said that the leader of the party which was described as "jungle raj" by the High Court for shielding criminals during its rule has no right to complain. "The party that protected the criminals in this state in such a way that the High Court called its rule during that time a 'jungle raj', the leader of that party has no right to say such a thing," Pandey said speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Pandey said that people have not been able to forget the time during which goons created havoc in the state during the Rashtriya Janata Dal government. "The leader under whose governance, goons created havoc in Bihar, whom the people of Bihar have not forgotten even 20 years after they are out of power...," he said.

"Even in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the party did not shy away from giving Lok Sabha tickets to people with criminal mindsets and attitudes," he added. In an attack on the Nitish Kumar government, Tejashwi Yadav said in post on 'X' that anyone can be shot at "anytime" and "anywhere" by criminals "protected" by the government.

"In Bihar, anyone can be shot anytime, anywhere by criminals protected by the government. Robbery and snatching can be done at knife and gunpoint. I want to ask the Prime Minister, who reads out memorized speeches on Jungle Raj from the teleprompter, the Chief Minister, who lives in history before 2005 and remains silent on the ruthless and record-breaking criminal incidents of the present, and the statement-making Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers, who is the leader of this so-called Mangalraj of deadly firing, bombing, snatching, looting and murders? Who is the leader and who is the heir?" Yadav posted on 'X'. Yadav has also mentioned that the incidents of firing, snatching, bank robbery and looting of passersby listed by him are from Patna alone. Yadav said that if he lists out the criminal incidents from the entire state, he will not have any "adjective" to describe the crimes in Bihar. (ANI)

