Freezing Ukraine's conflict is a recipe for further war, EU's Von der Leyen
Freezing the conflict in Ukraine is not an answer but a recipe for future wars of aggression, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a Ukraine summit in the Swiss resort of Buergenstock. "Freezing the conflict today, with foreign troops occupying Ukrainian land, is not the answer. It is a recipe for future wars of aggression," she said in her speech. "Instead we need to support a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:53 IST
"Freezing the conflict today, with foreign troops occupying Ukrainian land, is not the answer. It is a recipe for future wars of aggression," she said in her speech.
"Instead we need to support a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine. One that restores Ukraine's sovereignty and its territorial integrity."
