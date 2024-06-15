Left Menu

White House's Sullivan says Russia's latest peace proposal is an 'absurd vision'

Updated: 15-06-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 23:11 IST
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that Russia's latest peace proposal for Ukraine would lead to further domination of the country and is a "completely absurd vision."

He also told reporters China's absence from the Ukraine Peace Summit is probably a result of entreaties from Russia not to attend.

World leaders gathered at a Swiss mountain resort on Saturday to try to build support for Ukraine's peace proposals at a summit skipped by U.S. President Joe Biden, shunned by China and dismissed as a waste of time by Moscow.

