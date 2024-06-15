White House's Sullivan says Russia's latest peace proposal is an 'absurd vision'
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 23:11 IST
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that Russia's latest peace proposal for Ukraine would lead to further domination of the country and is a "completely absurd vision."
He also told reporters China's absence from the Ukraine Peace Summit is probably a result of entreaties from Russia not to attend.
World leaders gathered at a Swiss mountain resort on Saturday to try to build support for Ukraine's peace proposals at a summit skipped by U.S. President Joe Biden, shunned by China and dismissed as a waste of time by Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Moscow
- Jake Sullivan
- Joe Biden
- Russia
- China
- Swiss
- Ukraine
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heartfelt Homecoming: Ukraine and Russia Swap 150 POWs Amidst Ongoing Tensions
U.S. Refocuses on China Amid Global Conflicts
South Korean Defence Minister Exposes Illicit Russia-North Korea Arms Trade
Lloyd Austin Refocuses US Defense on China's Pacific Threat
Escalating Tensions: Illegal Arms Trade Between North Korea and Russia