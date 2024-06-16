Rijiju Meets Kharge Ahead of New Lok Sabha Session

In a significant political move, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, a week ahead of the first session of the newly constituted Lok Sabha.

The meeting took place at Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, and was described by Rijiju as a courtesy call. The minister later shared the details of the encounter in a post on X, stating, ''I had a pleasant courtesy meeting with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress party president Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. He shared with me many valuable experiences of his life. Together, we all will work for the nation.''

Rijiju, who took charge of the ministry last week, has stressed the importance of cooperation. He stated there was no need for the government and the opposition to undermine each other based on numerical strength, pledging to reach out to all parties for smooth parliamentary function. The session, set to commence on June 24, will feature the oath-taking of new members and the election of the speaker, followed by President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses on June 27 to outline the government's five-year roadmap. The session is scheduled to wrap up on July 3, with a reconvening expected in mid-July for the Union Budget presentation.

