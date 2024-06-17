Left Menu

Preparations underway at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi scheduled on Tuesday, preparations are underway at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Preparations at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of PM's visit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations are underway at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi tomorrow. People were seen making decorations at the temple site with flowers.

This is PM Modi's first visit to his parliamentary constituency since assuming charge as the PM for the third consecutive time. He will stay in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi for 4-5 hours. During his visit, the PM will release the 17th instalment of the Samman Nidhi to farmers, amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Babatpur on Tuesday evening and proceed straight to the venue of Kisan Sammelan event. PM Modi will receive a grand welcome at various places throughout the way.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate this visit to farmers. He will honour farmers from Varanasi and release the 17th instalment of the Samman Nidhi, benefiting about 2,67,665 farmers in Kashi. Following the Kisan Sammelan, he will visit the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participate in the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The BJP in Varanasi has started preparations for Prime Minister's programme, party workers are busy preparing for the grand welcome of PM Modi. All party workers have been assigned responsibilities for the Kisan Sammelan.

Notably, PM Modi defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi with a margin of 1,52,513 votes in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Modi received 6,12,970 votes while Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ather Jamal Lari was in the third position with 33,766 votes.

BJP-led NDA won a third successive term in office under the leadership of PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, following which the new cabinet was sworn-in. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

