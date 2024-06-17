Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Amid Coalition Tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet following the exit of centrist former general Benny Gantz. The move comes amid pressure from nationalist-religious coalition partners seeking inclusion, which risked straining relations with international allies, notably the United States.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:54 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, in a widely expected move that came after the departure from government of the centrist former general Benny Gantz.
Netanyahu had faced demands from the nationalist-religious partners in his coalition, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to be included in the war cabinet, a move which would have intensified strains with international partners including the United States.
