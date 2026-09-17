Trump to Meet GCC Leaders on Iran War Strategy at UN Assembly

In a strategic move set against the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Donald Trump plans to engage with leaders and foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to shape a cohesive postwar strategy concerning Iran. The meeting, as confirmed by three sources via Axios, is expected to delve into US proposals for handling the aftermath of ongoing tensions with Iran, with full plans anticipated post-midterm elections.

Invitations issued by the State Department propose a gathering that could broaden to incorporate additional Arab and Muslim leaders. Among the anticipated attendees are representatives from the six GCC nations: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman. This initiative arrives in the wake of Trump's optimistic remarks about nearing the conclusion of the conflict, coupled with claims of Iran’s willingness to negotiate.

The urgency of the discussion is underscored by the recent attacks on nations hosting US military bases and the resultant economic impacts on oil and natural gas exports. Meanwhile, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed interest in meeting Trump, although no official engagement is scheduled. In a parallel legislative scenario, the US House of Representatives has passed a resolution, for the third time, limiting presidential capability to extend military operations against Iran, signaling bipartisan shifts in congressional sentiment.