Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Amid Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet following the departure of Benny Gantz, a centrist former general. Netanyahu will now consult a smaller group of ministers about the Gaza war, amid pressures from nationalist-religious coalition partners for inclusion in the cabinet.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:16 IST
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, in a widely expected move that came after the departure from government of the centrist former general Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu is now expected to hold consultations about the Gaza war with a small group of ministers, including Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer who had been in the war cabinet. The prime minister had faced demands from the nationalist-religious partners in his coalition, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to be included in the war cabinet, a move which would have intensified strains with international partners including the United States.

The forum was formed after Gantz joined Netanyahu in a national unity government at the start of the war in October and also included Gantz's partner Gadi Eisenkot and Aryeh Deri, head of the religious party Shas, as observers. Gantz and Eisenkot both left the government last week, over what they said was Netanyahu's failure to form a strategy for the Gaza war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

