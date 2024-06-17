Left Menu

Congress Chief Condemns Modi Government for Railway Mismanagement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the Modi administration's handling of the Railway Ministry, condemning the recent train collision in West Bengal that resulted in multiple casualties. Kharge calls for full compensation for victims and pledges that the opposition will hold the government accountable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:30 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday severely criticized the Modi government for 'utter mismanagement' of the Railway Ministry while expressing condolences for the lives lost in the tragic West Bengal train accident.

'Extremely distressed by the Kanchanjunga Express train collision accident in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, where many people have lost their lives and several have been injured,' Kharge stated.

'The scenes of the accident are painful. Our heart goes out to the families of the victims. In this hour of grief, we express our solidarity and condolences to each one of them. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Immediate and full compensation must be provided to the victims,' he demanded.

Kharge further alleged that over the past decade, the Modi government has indulged in 'utter mismanagement' of the Railway Ministry.

'As a responsible Opposition, it is our bounden duty to underline how the Modi Government has systematically converted the Rail Ministry into a platform of 'Camera-driven' self-promotion,' the Congress chief claimed.

'Today's tragedy is yet another reminder of this stark reality,' he alleged.

'Make no mistake, we will remain persistent with our questions and shall make the Modi Government accountable for its criminal abandonment of the Indian Railways,' Kharge said.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

