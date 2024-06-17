Sali Berisha Loses Appeal Against UK Ban Over Criminal Allegations
Albanian opposition leader Sali Berisha lost his appeal against a UK ban, imposed due to alleged criminal ties. The ban, which Berisha disputes, was upheld by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission in London, dismissing his claims of unproven false assertions.
Albanian opposition leader Sali Berisha, the country's former president and prime minister, on Monday lost his appeal against a ban on entering Britain over alleged criminal links. Berisha, head of Albania's main opposition Democratic Party, was excluded from the United Kingdom in 2022 for his alleged links to organised crime and corruption, which Berisha denies.
He appealed against the decision at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in London in March, arguing he was banned from the UK on the basis of unproven false assertions. SIAC dismissed Berisha's challenge in a written ruling on Monday.
