BJP Team Visits West Bengal to Probe Post-Poll Violence Allegations

A four-member BJP central team on Monday visited Coochbehar to assess the situation following alleged violence against party workers in West Bengal after the Lok Sabha elections.

Comprising convenor Biplab Deb, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Rajya Sabha MPs Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar, the team met BJP workers who were allegedly displaced from their homes after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were announced on June 4.

Deb told reporters that post-poll violence is common for the Trinamool Congress even after the outcome of elections. ''The sooner TMC changes this stance of attacking opposition parties, the better it will be for the party,'' Deb said.

The team will visit various locations in Kolkata on Tuesday to meet affected BJP party workers suffering from alleged post-poll violence.

At the BJP district office, state general secretary Agnimitra Paul accused a civic volunteer of covertly recording discussions on behalf of the TMC, leading to the volunteer being ejected from the office by BJP workers.

Later, the team visited a private hospital to meet injured people allegedly targeted by TMC supporters.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Union Minister and part of the team, condemned the alleged physical abuse of a female BJP worker by TMC members following the election results. ''In a state governed by a woman chief minister, it is unfortunate that a woman panchayat member is abused and her saree is torn,'' Prasad told reporters.

He criticised the lawlessness in West Bengal, alleging constitutional violations, vandalism of houses, and obstruction of agricultural activities.

TMC spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy dismissed the BJP's claims, pointing out Deb's history in Tripura and questioning the credibility of the party's committee. He said BJP workers were safe in Cooch Behar and accused the party of spreading falsehoods about the post-election scenario.

The delegation later returned to Kolkata, highlighting instances of alleged torture, threats, and vandalism in several areas and calling for impartial police action, accusing them of bias in favour of the ruling TMC.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya echoed concerns over police impartiality, alleging a pattern of TMC attacks against BJP workers following both the 2021 Assembly elections and the recent Lok Sabha polls.

