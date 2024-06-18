Rahul Gandhi informs Lok Sabha Speaker's office about retaining Raebareli seat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday formally informed the Lok Sabha Speaker's office about retaining the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and vacating the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. According to the sources, the Congress leader submitted the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker for this today.

Earlier on Monday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad at a special press conference. If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be in Parliament - Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday that she will contest the bypoll from Wayanad but her decades-old association with Amethi and Raebareli will continue.

"I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Rae Bareli. We will both be present in Rae Bareli and Wayanad," Priyanka Gandhi said at the special press conference. Several Congress leaders hailed the duo's decision on the party's two prominent seats.

Pramod Tiwari lauded Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and called it the "right political decision." Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday extended greetings to party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on entering the poll battle from Kerala's Wayanad, stating that the people of the constituency would bless the latter and make her their voice. (ANI)