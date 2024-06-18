Left Menu

Maharashtra Leaders Hold Urgent Late-Night Meeting After Electoral Setback

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, held a late-night meeting following the Mahayuti's disappointing Lok Sabha election results. State BJP leaders later traveled to Delhi for a performance review. Discussions included Fadnavis's offer to resign and preparation for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:08 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held an urgent late-night meeting with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The session came in the wake of the ruling Mahayuti alliance's subpar performance in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, leading some state BJP leaders to depart for Delhi for a review discussion, sources disclosed on Tuesday.

Insiders reported that the meeting took place at Shinde's official residence, 'Varsha'. After Deputy CM Ajit Pawar left, Shinde and Fadnavis continued their discussions. This gathering was part of BJP's routine practice of evaluating electoral outcomes with state leaders.

Notably, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had tendered his resignation following the election results, citing a desire to contribute to the party full-time ahead of the state assembly elections. This topic, among other strategic considerations, is expected to be deliberated during the Delhi meeting. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has been appointed to oversee the Maharashtra BJP unit, with Ashwini Vaishnaw as his associate. The Mahayuti coalition secured only 17 out of 48 seats, failing to outperform the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which won 30 seats.

