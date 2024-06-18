Left Menu

European Shares Rebound as Banks Recover and Market Awaits Key Data

European shares saw gains early Tuesday, led by a recovery in bank stocks, following significant declines last week. The STOXX 600 index rose by 0.6%, with travel and leisure sectors showing the most growth. Market focus shifts to upcoming central bank commentaries and key economic data.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:54 IST
European Shares Rebound as Banks Recover and Market Awaits Key Data
AI Generated Representative Image

European shares extended gains in early trade on Tuesday after posting steep declines last week, as bank stocks recovered, with focus now shifting to more data and commentary from central banks' officials to gauge their monetary policy path.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% as of 0707 GMT, as most sectors traded higher, with travel and leisure leading gains with an 1.8% jump. Lenders in the region gained 1.4%, continuing to recover from an 8% drop last week.

European shares posted their biggest weekly drop so far this year on Friday, as President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election following a trouncing of his ruling centrist party in the European Parliament elections. Focus will now be on commentary from central bank officials around the world, with at least six U.S. Federal Reserve officials and European Central Bank's Vice President Luis de Guindos slated to speak throughout the day.

A final reading of May euro zone inflation and a German survey of economic sentiment due later in the day are also on the market participants' radar. Schneider Electric gained 2.2%, after Jefferies upgraded the French electric equipment and automation systems maker's stock to "Buy" from "Hold".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024