Congress Faces Criticism Over Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Candidature

The BJP in Kerala criticized the Congress for fielding Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, alleging that the party is prioritizing the Nehru-Gandhi family's interests. Congress leader V D Satheesan defended the decision, stating that Priyanka would be well-received in Kerala. The by-poll follows Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:12 IST
The BJP in Kerala has intensified its critique of the Congress party's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, a seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi. They suggest that the Congress may even consider her husband, Robert Vadra, for the upcoming Palakkad by-poll.

K Surendran and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused the Congress leadership of deceiving Wayanad's constituents, arguing that the party serves only the interests of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Surendran highlighted that Rahul Gandhi's actions have reiterated this notion.

In contrast, Congress leader V D Satheesan defended Priyanka's candidacy, asserting that she would be embraced by the people of Kerala. He remarked that Priyanka is a commendable campaigner against fascist and communal forces, and predicted her success in Wayanad with a larger voting margin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

