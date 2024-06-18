Congress Faces Criticism Over Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Candidature
The BJP in Kerala criticized the Congress for fielding Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, alleging that the party is prioritizing the Nehru-Gandhi family's interests. Congress leader V D Satheesan defended the decision, stating that Priyanka would be well-received in Kerala. The by-poll follows Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat.
- Country:
- India
The BJP in Kerala has intensified its critique of the Congress party's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, a seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi. They suggest that the Congress may even consider her husband, Robert Vadra, for the upcoming Palakkad by-poll.
K Surendran and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused the Congress leadership of deceiving Wayanad's constituents, arguing that the party serves only the interests of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Surendran highlighted that Rahul Gandhi's actions have reiterated this notion.
In contrast, Congress leader V D Satheesan defended Priyanka's candidacy, asserting that she would be embraced by the people of Kerala. He remarked that Priyanka is a commendable campaigner against fascist and communal forces, and predicted her success in Wayanad with a larger voting margin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala schools reopen after summer vacation with revised textbooks, evaluation system
Kerala Ushers in New Academic Year with Grand 'Praveshanotsavam' Festival
Kerala Schools Welcome 2.40 Lakh Class 1 Students for New Academic Year
Kerala Gears Up for Crucial Lok Sabha Vote Count
Kerala Counts Votes for Lok Sabha: Who Will Triumph?