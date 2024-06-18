OBC Quota Controversy: Activists Near Sixth Day of Hunger Strike in Maharashtra

Two activists, Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, have maintained their hunger strike for six days, seeking assurances that the OBC quota will remain untouched amid increasing demands for Maratha reservations. The agitation at Wadigodri village in Jalna district underscores existing tensions between OBC and Maratha communities over reservation benefits.

Hake criticized the government for neglecting OBC issues while showing preferential treatment towards Maratha quota activists, particularly Manoj Jarange. He also questioned the silence of key political leaders on the matter. The activists stress they do not oppose reservations for Marathas but insist it should not impact OBC quotas.

The Maharashtra government, under pressure, issued Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community, making them eligible for OBC benefits, a move Hake calls discriminatory. Amidst growing tensions, government officials have met the protesters, urging them to end their strike but have yet to resolve the issue.

