China Warns US Over Tibet Policy Bill as High-Level US Delegation Visits Dalai Lama

China has called on US President Joe Biden to refrain from signing the Tibet policy bill, warning of 'resolute measures' in response. The concern heightened following a visit by a bipartisan US congressional delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaulis, to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader in Dharamshala.

The delegation, also including former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, reached Dharamshala to strengthen bilateral ties with India and engage with the Dalai Lama, prompting Beijing's latest warning against perceived anti-China separatist actions.

The Tibet policy bill, approved overwhelmingly by the US House of Representatives, seeks to counter Chinese disinformation and encourage dialogue over Tibet's status. China's Foreign Ministry stressed that Tibet is a core issue of sovereignty, warning the US against supporting 'Tibetan independence' and sending wrong signals globally.

