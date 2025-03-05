Global Devotion: Dalai Lama's Long Life Ceremony Draws Hundreds to Dharamshala

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, witnessed a remarkable gathering, as over 700 Tibetans, including members of the Namgyal Monastery, assembled to offer long life prayers for the Dalai Lama. Hollywood star Richard Gere attended the ceremony, describing it as an 'extraordinary' and 'profound' moment.

Gere shared his experiences, noting the special nature of the pooja, as the Dalai Lama poignantly reflected on his life's mission, marking his 90th year of promoting Buddha Dharma. The religious leader spoke with gratitude about his commitment to benefit all beings, addressing the plight of Tibetans and expressing a desire to aid the Chinese through Buddhist teachings.

Thubten Wangchen, a Tibetan parliament member in exile, emphasized the importance of the event, held by the Gaden Phodrang and Namgyal Monastery. Lobsang Tsamten highlighted the global presence at the ceremony, which included attendees from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The Dalai Lama's speech reiterated his aspiration, inspired by deity Palden Lhamo, to live for 130 years in service of humanity.

