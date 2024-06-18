Putin's Strategic Stop: From Sakha to North Korea for Kim Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin departed from Russia's Sakha region and is heading to North Korea for a summit with Kim Jong Un. His brief stop in Sakha was part of his route to the anticipated high-level meeting, as reported by regional news outlet 14news.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has left Russia's far eastern region of Sakha for North Korea after stopping off there for a few hours en route to his summit with Kim Jong Un, regional news outlet 14news reported on Tuesday.
