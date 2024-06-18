Potential Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Under CM Shinde
Sunil Tatkare, the NCP's Maharashtra unit president, hinted at a possible expansion of the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He also addressed allegations regarding MLAs switching factions and discussed the NCP’s strategies following their performance in the Lok Sabha polls.
Sunil Tatkare, president of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Maharashtra unit, on Tuesday indicated a potential expansion of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's state cabinet.
During a press conference, Tatkare dispelled rumors about MLAs aligning with Ajit Pawar possibly defecting to the rival NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, asserting that no MLA from Ajit Pawar's camp would leave.
Tatkare also discussed the dismal performance of the ruling Mahayuti in the recent Lok Sabha elections and emphasized that the NCP would contest the upcoming state assembly elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance, while stressing the need to strengthen the party's grassroots organizations.
