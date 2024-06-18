Left Menu

BJP Confirms No Leadership Change in Maharashtra Despite Lok Sabha Setback

The BJP has decided to maintain its leadership in Maharashtra following a poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement during a Maharashtra BJP core group meeting. The BJP won nine seats, a significant drop from the previous 22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:35 IST
BJP Confirms No Leadership Change in Maharashtra Despite Lok Sabha Setback
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Tuesday that there will be no alterations in its leadership in Maharashtra, despite the party's underwhelming performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

In a core group meeting presided over by party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the decision was confirmed at the Maharashtra BJP headquarters.

'There will be no change in leadership in Maharashtra,' declared Union Minister Piyush Goyal to reporters, following a session attended by notable figures including state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other senior leaders such as Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde, and Vinod Tawde. The BJP secured nine seats in Maharashtra, a sharp decline from the 22 seats it held after the 2019 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024