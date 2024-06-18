BJP Confirms No Leadership Change in Maharashtra Despite Lok Sabha Setback

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Tuesday that there will be no alterations in its leadership in Maharashtra, despite the party's underwhelming performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

In a core group meeting presided over by party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the decision was confirmed at the Maharashtra BJP headquarters.

'There will be no change in leadership in Maharashtra,' declared Union Minister Piyush Goyal to reporters, following a session attended by notable figures including state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other senior leaders such as Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde, and Vinod Tawde. The BJP secured nine seats in Maharashtra, a sharp decline from the 22 seats it held after the 2019 elections.

