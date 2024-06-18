Left Menu

China-Malaysia Diplomatic Ties: A Half-Century Celebration

China's Premier Li Qiang received a red-carpet welcome in Malaysia, marking the final leg of a regional tour to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties. His three-day visit includes talks with key Malaysian figures and attendance at a groundbreaking ceremony for a China-backed rail project.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:43 IST
China-Malaysia Diplomatic Ties: A Half-Century Celebration
Li Qiang

China's Premier Li Qiang received a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Malaysia, the concluding stop of a regional tour celebrating half a century of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Li Qiang, the first Chinese premier to visit Malaysia since 2015, flew in on an Air China jet from Australia and was welcomed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and other officials, according to the national Bernama news agency. He inspected a guard of honour before heading to his hotel.

During his three-day visit, Li will engage in discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, meet King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, attend a groundbreaking event for a China-backed rail link project, and participate in a dinner commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024