China-Malaysia Diplomatic Ties: A Half-Century Celebration

China's Premier Li Qiang received a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Malaysia, the concluding stop of a regional tour celebrating half a century of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Li Qiang, the first Chinese premier to visit Malaysia since 2015, flew in on an Air China jet from Australia and was welcomed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and other officials, according to the national Bernama news agency. He inspected a guard of honour before heading to his hotel.

During his three-day visit, Li will engage in discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, meet King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, attend a groundbreaking event for a China-backed rail link project, and participate in a dinner commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

