BJP Stands Firm on Maharashtra Leadership Amidst Election Strategy Talks

The BJP has ruled out leadership changes in Maharashtra despite its poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The party won only nine seats, a significant drop from its 2019 tally of 23. However, it is focusing on revitalizing the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition to win the upcoming assembly elections later this year.

This crucial decision emerged from a core group meeting involving BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters. The meeting included figures like Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who confirmed the creation of a comprehensive blueprint targeting assembly poll success.

With speculation surrounding the continuity of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the coalition, Fadnavis emphasized that party leaders would also engage in strategy discussions with Shiv Sena and NCP counterparts.

