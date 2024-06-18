Left Menu

BJP Stands Firm on Maharashtra Leadership Amidst Election Strategy Talks

The BJP dismissed any leadership changes in Maharashtra after its lackluster Lok Sabha election performance. Despite winning only nine seats, it plans to strengthen the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition for the upcoming assembly polls. Key leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, attended a strategy meeting in this regard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:49 IST
BJP Stands Firm on Maharashtra Leadership Amidst Election Strategy Talks
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has ruled out leadership changes in Maharashtra despite its poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The party won only nine seats, a significant drop from its 2019 tally of 23. However, it is focusing on revitalizing the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition to win the upcoming assembly elections later this year.

This crucial decision emerged from a core group meeting involving BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters. The meeting included figures like Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who confirmed the creation of a comprehensive blueprint targeting assembly poll success.

With speculation surrounding the continuity of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the coalition, Fadnavis emphasized that party leaders would also engage in strategy discussions with Shiv Sena and NCP counterparts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024