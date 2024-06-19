TDP Accuses YSRCP Chief of Misusing Public Funds for Lavish Mansion

The ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday leveled serious accusations against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging he spent Rs 500 crore of public money to construct an extravagant mansion for personal use.

However, the YSRCP has firmly countered these claims, stressing that the building in question is government property and not Reddy's personal asset.

Situated atop the picturesque, sea-facing Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam, the mansion features ultra-expensive amenities. 'This elaborate palace constructed by Jagan Reddy at a cost of Rs 500 crore represents a gross misuse of public funds,' the TDP claimed in a recent post on X, along with images purportedly from inside the mansion.

The TDP's Bheemili MLA G Srinivasa Rao, who recently toured the mansion with journalists, described it as a 'beach-view palace' boasting state-of-the-art features, including 200 chandeliers valued at Rs 15 lakh each and interiors costing Rs 33 crore.

The mansion is additionally equipped with an advanced sound system, an expansive home theatre screen, 12 luxury bedrooms, and gardens adorned with imported plants, among other amenities.

YSRCP leader and former industries minister G Amarnath denounced the TDP's portrayal, asserting, 'They are in power and instead of deciding how to utilize these government properties for dignitaries such as the President or Governor, they are falsely projecting them as Jagan's private residence. This is completely unjust.'

Amarnath reiterated that the buildings are state properties and any narrative claiming otherwise is misleading and inappropriate.

Before being ousted in the 2024 elections, Reddy had announced plans to relocate to Vizag but has yet to fulfill this promise.

